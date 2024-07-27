Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / CMs of 10 states, UTs skip governing council meeting: NITI Aayog CEO

CMs of 10 states, UTs skip governing council meeting: NITI Aayog CEO

The absentees were Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Puducherry, he said adding 'It is their loss if they did not participate'

Niti Aayog, Niti Aayog CEO
The meeting also discussed demographic management and the concept of zero poverty: CEO, Niti Aayog | (Photo: https://www.niti.gov.in/)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2024 | 7:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As many as 10 states and UTs did not participate in the ninth Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its CEO B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by 26 participants including Chief Ministers and Lt Governors of UTs, he said while briefing the media.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The absentees were Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Puducherry, he said adding "It is their loss if they did not participate."

Regarding West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who walked out of the meeting, Subrahmanyam said her request to speak before lunch was accepted although her turn would have come in the afternoon going in the alphabetical order of the states.

The NITI Aayog CEO further said that when her time was up, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh just tapped the mic and she stopped speaking and walked out. Although officials of West Bengal government continued to attend the meeting, he added.

About Bihar, he said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could not attend the meeting as he was busy with an assembly session in the state.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the meeting, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery said that he wanted the states to compete for FDI so that investments could reach all the states, especially those that are less successful.

The meeting also discussed demographic management and the concept of zero poverty.

More From This Section

India ranks second in anti-dumping duties, lowers average tariffs in 2023

Rising freight costs, container shortages paralyse global trade recovery

NITI Aayog meeting: Vision 2047 to Opposition boycott. All you need to know

Premium

Open and shut case: New income-tax rules offer one-step resolution

LS results won't cast a shadow on fiscal improvements in India: S&P

Subrahmanyam further said that the Prime Minister wants the states to spend more on districts so that they can become drivers of growth.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the idea of 'zero poverty' floated by some states and said that it should be targeted at the village level.

He has said The villages can be declared 'zero poverty village' after assessment, NITI Aayog CEO added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Treatment of West Bengal CM at NITI Aayog meet unacceptable: Cong

NITI Aayog meet: Chhattisgarh CM Sai pitches for skill-based education, AI

D Raja justifies INDIA bloc CMs boycotting NITI Aayog meet, blames Centre

BJP hits out at Mamata for walking out of NITI Aayog meet, calls it drama

Niti Aayog meeting faces boycott from opposition leaders over budget woes

Topics :NITINITI Aayog CEONiti Aayog Governing Council meet

First Published: Jul 27 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story