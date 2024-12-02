Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Coal India's total production up by 2% to 471 million tonnes in Apr-Nov

Coal India's total production up by 2% to 471 million tonnes in Apr-Nov

The company's production also rose by 1.7 per cent to 67.2 MT in November against 66 MT in the corresponding month a year ago, CIL said in a regulatory filing to BSE

Coal
CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal production. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 2:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned CIL's coal production rose by 2.4 per cent to 471 million tonnes (MT) in the April-November period of the current financial year.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) produced 460 MT of coal in the year-ago period.

CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal production.

The company's production also rose by 1.7 per cent to 67.2 MT in November against 66 MT in the corresponding month a year ago, CIL said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

Coal offtake by CIL, which is the amount of dry fuel supplied from coal pitheads, rose by 1.5 per cent to 492.6 MT in the April-November period of the current fiscal, compared to 485.2 MT in the year-ago period.

The company's coal offtake in November was almost flat at 63 MT, over 62.9 MT in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, the filing said.

More From This Section

Govt abolishes windfall tax on crude oil, ATF, petrol, and diesel exports

Stymied by fierce competition, manufacturing PMI slips to 56.5 in Nov

November PMI at 56.5 as India's manufacturing growth shows signs of strain

Home prices in India to rise 6.5% in 2025 due to demand from wealthy: Poll

Premium

NCAP's silent crisis: Air pollution rises while funds gather dust

Coal India Ltd said it produced 773.6 million tonnes of coal in 2023-24 but fell short of its production target of 780 MT for the fiscal.

Its production was 703.2 MT in the preceding 2022-23 fiscal.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Coal India, Tata Elxsi among 4 stocks to be wary of as market bounces back

Coal India's NCL plans to relocate Morwa township in MP for mining project

Thermal coal imports plunge by 31% in Oct on slow power generation

Coal Minister urges CIL to boost production and reduce import reliance

What's led Coal India stock to drop 6% in trade post Q2 results; Details

Topics :Coal India Limitedcoal industryCommercial coal miningCoal demandCIL coal dispatches

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story