Home / Economy / News / Confident of India's growth at 6-8% for next 10 years, says Vaishnaw

Confident of India's growth at 6-8% for next 10 years, says Vaishnaw

The next five years will further lay the foundation for India to become a developed country by 2047, he said

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union minister of communications & IT
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 2:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday expressed confidence that India will continue to demonstrate a 6-8 per cent consistent growth rate over the next 10 years as he invited global players to the country to tap domestic and global markets.

India is open to the world, and to new ideas, Vaishnaw, the Minister of Railways, Communications and IT, said while speaking at Raisina Dialogue 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The Indian economy is growing at a consistent clip at a very good rate. In the next 10 years, India will continue to grow at 6-8 per cent consistent growth rate...I can say that with a high level of confidence," Vaishnaw said.

The building blocks for this are already in place and the results are visible, he said, outlining various growth initiatives taken by the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The next five years will further lay the foundation for India to become a developed country by 2047, he said.

Vaishnaw said that the focus over the next five years will be on the full spectrum of manufacturing, upliftment through education, and infusion of technology in the healthcare sector, among other priorities.

Also Read

Top 5 government schemes for startups in India to support entrepreneurs

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot challenges PM Modi's 'guarantee' on schemes

Business loans for startups and new businesses by the Indian government

Interim Budget: Fiscal consolidation hits 26 of 37 welfare schemes in FY24

Govt likely to set aside Rs 30,000 crore for PM Fasal Bima Yojna expansion

From ecosystems to economics: The potential of a 'species stock exchange'

India on track to be $10 trn economy, set for 3rd largest slot: WEF prez

Govt should boost Green Revolution 2.0 for less water-intensive crops: GTRI

Russia's disrupted oil trade squeezes profit margins for Indian refiners

India-EU FTA must be fair, equitable and balanced: Goyal at CII event

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :India Economic growtheconomic growthEconomic schemesModi govt

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story