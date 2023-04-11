Home / Economy / News / Core inflation still elevated despite muted demand, easing supply situation

Core inflation still elevated despite muted demand, easing supply situation

Some economists believe that firms are using the excuse of supply disruptions, earlier due to Covid-19 and now the Russia-Ukraine war, to increase prices, calling it 'excuseflation'

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
Premium
Core inflation still elevated despite muted demand, easing supply situation

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 9:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Topics :CoronavirusInflationcore inflationRBIeconomy

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 9:32 AM IST

Also Read

Growth of core sector output recovers to 3-month high in September

Core sector rebounds sharply to grow at 5.4% in November: Govt data

Warning signal for economy as headline inflation heads to high core

India's inflation at 7.4%; What are inflation numbers in other countries?

3 out of 4 Indians say they didn't take a Covid-19 test despite symptoms

Cost of Iraqi oil to India drops as competition from Russia bites

Demonetisation, unscientific GST implementation caused disaster: Kerala CM

FTA negotiations going on with United Kingdom, EU and Canada: Sitharaman

India remains top destination for Russian Urals oil in April: Report

India's March fuel demand soars to record high on robust economic activity

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story