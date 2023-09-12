Home / Economy / News / Corporate capital expenditure fell two quarters in a row, says report

Corporate capital expenditure fell two quarters in a row, says report

A slowdown in fresh investments has resulted in a steady decline in the contribution of the corporate sector to overall capex and its share in GPD

Krishna Kant Mumbai
Premium
Representative Image

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India’s corporate sector, including public sector enterprises (PSEs), continues to go slow on investments and capital expenditure (capex).

According to data from Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), corporate investments declined for the second consecutive quarter in the April-June period (first quarter, or Q1) of 2023-24 (FY24).

After a contraction of 0.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the 2022-23 (FY23) January-March quarter, corporate investments likely fell 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY24, write Nikhil Gupta and Tanisha Ladhaa of MOFSL in their recent report on corporate investments in the country.

A slowdown in fresh investments has resulted in a steady decline in the contribution of the corporate sector to overall capex and its share in gross domestic product (GDP).

The corporate sector’s share in overall investments or capital formation in the economy declined to 41.2 per cent in Q1FY24, compared to 43.9 per cent in FY23 and a pre-Covid average of around 51 per cent.

The decline in corporate capex contradicts government claims.

Recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the private capex cycle has turned around after a prolonged slack. According to her, data suggests that government capex has crowded in private investment in the infrastructure sector.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also sounded bullish about corporate capex. The recent RBI report titled ‘Private Corporate Investment: Performance and Near-Term Outlook’ states, “The envisaged capital investments of private corporates, based on the projects sanctioned by banks/financial institutions, increased for the second consecutive year after remaining subdued during 2019-20 and 2020-21 (FY21).”

According to MOFSL’s estimates, the government and households were the key drivers of India’s investments in Q1FY24, while the corporate sector has taken a back seat. Overall investments were up 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY24 after growing by 9.6 per cent in FY23, spurred by faster growth in capex by central and state governments. This growth was faster than the growth in private consumption in Q1FY24, which was up 4.9 per cent Y-o-Y, but investments grew slower than the overall GDP in Q1.

Accordingly, the government sector accounted for 16.6 per cent of total investments in Q1FY24, up from 12 per cent in Q1 of the past three years and 10 per cent in the past decade. It also means that private investments, including corporate, households, and PSEs, grew only 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY24, marking the slowest growth in 11 quarters.

Corporate investments, on the other hand, slid further to 12.3 per cent of GDP in Q1FY24, compared to the average of 16.5 per cent of GDP in Q1 of the past decade and even lower than 12.6 per cent of GDP in Q1FY21.

 

Sluggish Corporate Contribution

Growth in Investments in the Indian Economy (% Year-on-Year)

 

The Share of Corporate Capex in India's GDP (%)

Note: FY24 data only for Q1

Source: Motilal Oswal Financial Services


Also Read

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Reserve Bank likely to help states to analyse, frame their capex numbers

More capex for states

Closely monitor capex to boost growth, employment: Parliamentary panel

Capex by large state-run firms jump 121% to Rs 53,000 crore in April

Chicken leg imports will continue to attract 100% duty, says govt

India, US to set up mechanism to enable steel exports at concessional rates

Festive cheer dispels blue-collar blues; 75% more gig jobs to be created

Pakistan's debt servicing heads towards record PKR 8 trn as rate hike looms

Aug retail inflation eases to 6.83%; IIP growth for July comes at 5.7%

Topics :Capexpublic sector enterprisesInvestments

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's Reliance

Apple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu today

LIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

Govt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution

Next Story