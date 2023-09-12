Home / Economy / News / Aug retail inflation eases to 6.83%; IIP growth for July comes at 5.7%

Aug retail inflation eases to 6.83%; IIP growth for July comes at 5.7%

Rural inflation was on the higher side at 7.02 per cent, compared to urban inflation at 6.59 per cent in August

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

5 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 6:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation for the month of August came at 6.83 per cent as against a high of 7.44 per cent in July, according to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday.

It was at 7 per cent in August 2022. Food inflation fell to 9.94 per cent in August against 11.51 per cent in July. Rural inflation was on the higher side at 7.02 per cent, compared to urban inflation at 6.59 per cent in August.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected the CPI-based inflation at 5.4 per cent for 2023-24.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head Research & Outreach, ICRA, said, "Offering a modicum of relief, the CPI-based inflation eased below the 7 per cent mark in August 2023 to a lower-than-expected 6.8 per cent, largely led by vegetables, amidst some moderation in the prints for clothing and footwear, housing and miscellaneous items as well."

"While we expect the CPI inflation to print in the range of 5.3-5.5 per cent in September 2023, this will still entail an average of 6.6 per cent for Q2 FY2024, well above the MPC's August 2023 forecast for this quarter. We expect the MPC to remain on hold in October 2023, while continuing to demonstrate caution amid a cloudy outlook for food inflation and elevated crude oil prices."


 
           

CPI Trends: General and Food Inflation

           

Note: Data for Aug 2023 provisional

   

Source: NSO

   
In the index of industrial production (IIP) growth for July came at 5.7 per cent vs 4.8 per cent in June.

For July 2023, the IIP stood at 142.0. For mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for the month of July, the IIP came at 111.9, 141.2 and 204.0 respectively.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 2.2 per cent in July 2022. The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased by 4.6 per cent in July 2023.

Mining output rose 10.7 per cent during the month under review. Power output grew eight per cent in July 2023. The IIP grew by 4.8 per cent in April-July 2023 compared to 10 per cent in the same period of 2022.

"The IIP print for July 2023, at 5.7 per cent, exceeded our expectations, on account of a better-than-expected performance of the manufacturing sector. The YoY performance of most available high-frequency indicators improved in August 2023 relative to July 2023, including freight and electricity generation. Based on these trends and a favourable base (-0.7 per cent in August 2022), ICRA expects the YoY IIP growth to witness an uptick to ~5-7 per cent in August 2023", Nayar added.

 

IIP Trends: Annual and Monthly

Note: Data for July 2023 provisional

Source: NSO

Also Read

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

MoSPI kicks off work for CPI base revision after over a decade: Report

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

CPI-based inflation rose to 4.81%, food inflation to 4.49% in June

Mid, SmallCap indices sink up to 4% ahead of CPI inflation; benchmarks flat

Coal India earmarks Rs 24,000-cr capital expenditure for evacuation

Is India overestimating inflation as it is skewed to food and beverages?

Food security to hydrogen transport: Formats exist for IMEC's success

Fastest growing major economy, but why India can't up its credit ratings

Govt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution

Topics :CPI InflationIndex of Industrial ProductionIndian Economyfood inflation

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Tata Group needs to find substantial growth, ward off Ambani's Reliance

Apple to sell Made-in-India iPhones on launch day for the first time

Election News

ECI team visits West Bengal, reviews preparedness for Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh polls: Mallikarjun Kharge approves constitution of committees

India News

Rajnath to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend symposium in Jammu today

LIVE: AP CID seeks custody of ex-CM Naidu for probe, court order likely

Economy News

IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report

Govt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution

Next Story