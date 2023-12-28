Home / Economy / News / Cotton acreage may drop by 10% on falling yield, low price, says CAI

Cotton acreage may drop by 10% on falling yield, low price, says CAI

In the 2023 kharif season, as per government data, cotton crop was sown in around 12.38 million hectares, which was over 3 per cent less than the previous year

Photo: Bloomberg
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

After recording the lowest ever production in the last 15 years at 29.41 million bales in the 2023-24 season, the next year might also not look particularly good for the cotton crop with overall sowing projected to drop by almost 10 per cent due to falling yields and low price realisation, an assessment done by the Cotton Association of India (CAI) showed.

Cotton marketing season runs from October to September, and the crop is largely cultivated during the kharif season after the advent of monsoons.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In the 2023 kharif season, as per government data, cotton crop was sown in around 12.38 million hectares, which was over 3 per cent less than the previous year.

“Cotton sowing has already dropped by an average of 18 per cent this year (2023-24) and I fear that if the sowing reduces, our cotton production may go down further,” said Atul Ganatra, the outgoing president of CAI at the Annual General Meeting of the association.

Ganatra was later re-elected as the President of CAI for another term.

CAI’s latest crop committee report shows that in the 2023-24 season, cotton production in India is expected to be eight per cent less than in 2022-23 at 29.4 million bales (1 bale=170 kg), which is the lowest in 15 years.

Ganatra said the biggest challenge the Indian cotton industry faces today is how to increase domestic production.

He said India has around 38 per cent of the world’s cotton acreage, which is around 12.5 million hectares out of the 33 million hectares globally.

But its per hectare yield is just around 396 lint (which is around 2.22 bales), while the world’s average yield is almost 675 kg lint per hectare (almost 41 per cent less).

“The main reason for this reduction in cotton yield is that our BT seed technology is very old. We now need new seeds. Climate change and the El Niño effect are also hurting India’s cotton crop in a big way, as 73 per cent of the area where cotton is grown is not irrigated. Also, attacks from pink bollworms are reducing yields,” Ganatra said.

In 2013-14, India’s per hectare cotton yields touched a high of 572 kgs, but since then, the yields have come down by almost 30 per cent as the technology has not been upgraded.

As per CAI’s assessment, if the Indian textile industry runs at full capacity, it would require around 41.4 million bales of cotton per year, while domestic production has dropped to around 29.4 million bales.

This is hurting the mills, and they are not able to run at 100 per cent capacity throughout the year.

Furthermore, due to the 11 per cent duty on cotton imports in India, mills are unable to import cotton to run their operations at full capacity,” the CAI chief said.

He said due to the favourable policy environment and subsidy given by various state governments, many spinning mills are increasing their capacity by 1.5-2.0 million spindles every year, and if the trend continues, India’s annual cotton consumption will jump from 41.4 million bales to 45 million bales.

“And if we fail to increase cotton production or fail to remove the duty, it will bring disaster,” Ganatra said at the AGM.

He also said that due to unfavourable rain in 2023, cotton yields have gone down by about 15-20 per cent, due to which farmers have suffered a double loss. Firstly, yields are less, and secondly, prevailing rates are below the Minimum Support Price (MSP),” he said.

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Govt likely to set aside Rs 30,000 crore for PM Fasal Bima Yojna expansion

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Risk of Oil price spike impacting India in Fy25 is low: CEA Nageswaran

Govt to extend RoDTEP benefits to e-commerce exports: Piyush Goyal

Govt extends RoDTEP benefits to e-commerce exports through post or couriers

RBI stays vigilant, committed to early, decisive action: Governor Das

Centre extends import duty exemption on tur, urad dal to March 2025

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Cotton pricecotton acreageagriculture economy

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story