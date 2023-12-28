Govt extends RoDTEP benefits to e-commerce exports through post or couriers

The government on Thursday announced extension of export benefits under RoDTEP scheme to e-commerce exports through post or couriers.

The Scheme for Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) provides for refund of taxes, duties and levies that are incurred by exporters in the process of manufacturing and distribution of goods and are not being reimbursed under any other mechanism at the centre, state, or local level.

The commerce ministry will soon put in place the necessary IT framework and other enablers for extension of the scheme for the exporters.

"We are extending RoDTEP benefits for exports through e-commerce," Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters here.

The step will help SME sectors take advantage of government schemes, further pushing e-commerce exports and boosting overall export growth from the country to achieve the target of USD 1 trillion merchandise exports by 2030.

Goyal also released a handbook for MSMEs with focus on e-commerce exports.

The handbook -- currently available in English, Hindi, Gujarati, and Kannada -- is being translated into other vernacular languages and aims to serve as a comprehensive guide for new entrepreneurs looking to export through the e-commerce route.

With a robust digital infrastructure, supportive government policies, and a growing online consumer base, the country is well-positioned to tap into the immense potential of this global market.

An MOU was also signed between DGFT and Shiprocket for holding capacity building and handholding sessions, as part of the e-commerce outreach conducted by DGFT regional authorities under its Districts as Export Hubs Initiative.

This is part of the DGFT's collaboration with different e-commerce platforms/enablers to hold training sessions in districts across the country with focus on promoting these exports.

The e-commerce exports handbook for MSME will be a key resource for creating awareness on e-commerce exports through these outreach events in the districts.

India's Foreign Trade Policy 2023 has a stated objective to support cross-border e-commerce exports. E-commerce exports is one of the key focus areas in the Foreign Trade Policy.