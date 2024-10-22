CRISIL SME Tracker: Uptick in output volume to benefit auto component SMEs

The revenue of domestic auto component manufacturers is projected to increase 8-10 per cent on-year in FY25, driven by demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the replacement market.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which account for 75-80 per cent of the industry volume and 25-30 per cent of revenue, will also see growth, albeit lower than the overall industry at 5-7 per cent, on account of the shift towards higher value and mission-critical components that are dominated by the bigger players. The pace of growth this financial year is in line with FY24, spurred by healthy demand from OEMs and the replacement and export markets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp