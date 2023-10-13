Home / Economy / News / Currency markets interventions not always 'black and white': RBI Governor

Currency markets interventions not always 'black and white': RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was referring to the U.S. Treasury Department's regular foreign exchange report and similar research by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Reuters MARRAKECH, Morocco
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
Currency market interventions by emerging market economies should not be viewed "as a black and white story", India's central bank governor told Reuters on Friday.

Das called on the United States and other countries and organizations to review their use of "labelling like watch lists," underscoring that these comments were not directed solely at the Treasury.

"Emerging market economies will have to build reserves and central banks in emerging markets are required to intervene in the currency market from time to time to prevent excessive volatility," Das said on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Marrakech.

"So therefore any labelling, any kind of labelling of currency interventions should not be a black and white story and you need to look at the nuances of it."

 

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; writing by Shivam Patel; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Topics :RBI Governorcurrency marketIndia economy

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

