Delayed Central infrastructure projects down for second month in a row

There are some outliers.
The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla project, approved in 1995, has been facing delays for years. According to the report, it is expected to be completed by February 2024.
Land acquisition, tendering, obtaining forest/environment clearances, and lack of infrastructure support were some of the reasons for the delay in projects, the report mentioned.
However, additional expenditure incurred due to delays has declined. Projects incurred an added expense of 17.5 per cent or Rs 4.4 trillion than estimated. It was 21.7 per cent in November 2022. It was 19.6 per cent in the same month in 2019 .
As of November, railways incurred the maximum cost overrun of Rs 2.1 trillion, among 22 sectors. Next was the power sector (Rs 0.5 trillion), followed by water resources (Rs 0.5 trillion), road transport and highways (Rs 0.4 trillion).