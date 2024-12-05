Deregulation to be the big theme of upcoming Economic Survey: CEA

Deregulation, or letting go is the big theme for the coming economic survey to be presented a day before the Union Budget in February, India’s Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday. Vibrant small and medium enterprise sector, human capital, infrastructure are some of the other areas that will be explored in greater detail in the upcoming Economic Survey.

Speaking at an ASSOCHAM event the CEA said that in the context of job creation the government is doing its best from a policy perspective but it can do more in terms of deregulation. “We still have in our statute books, rules and regulations by states that prohibit women from engaging in certain occupations because they are considered dangerous,” he said.

However, Nageswaran added, that there is also a necessity for the private sector to find the right balance between capital and labor intensive growth as fiscal incentives can go only as far.

Referring to the low GDP growth of 5.4 per cent in the second quarter, Nageswaran said that the number was not seasonally adjusted and could be revised upwards. He said that growth estimate of 6.5 to 7 per cent for FY25 was feasible.

“In reacting to this number, we should not throw the baby out with the bath water, because the underlying growth story still remains very much intact…Global backdrop is far from conducive for us. Therefore, we need to pull all the domestic levers for growth,” the CEA said. He added that India needs to abandon the recourse to the use of the word Jugaad which may be good in handling a crisis but lacks medium term thinking.

“It is a sub optimal approach. We are myopic in nature, and that is reflected in the quality shortcuts that we take,” Nageswaran said.

On the question whether India can become a manufacturing hub without China, Nageswaran highlighted that India needs to first resolve the question of integrating China into its supply chain before thinking about how to integrate itself in the global supply chain. He said that countries which had increased their exports to the United States had simultaneously increased their imports from China.

While stressing the role that MSMEs must play in raising India’s manufacturing share in the GDP to 25 per cent, the CEA said that some Indian enterprises choose to stay ‘micro’ in order to enjoy the concessions that come with staying under a certain threshold. “We must break the tyranny of concessions, if we are to grow. One way to look at it is not to have thresholds on an absolute basis, but make them move in tandem with GDP,” Nageswaran said.

The CEA said that if consumption has to drive economic growth, then India must look at the post-Covid hiring trends, where there has been a shift to contractual labour. “While these contracts are formal in nature – the workers receive employee benefits like provident fund and health insurance etc – but the wage growth for contract employees have not kept up with inflation,” CEA Nageswaran said.

Nuclear energy, the CEA said, was going to become very important in future taking into account the constraints on the resource requirements for renewable energy. He said that India cannot approach renewable energy with religious fervor but has to be pragmatic. “We are a low per capita income country and our people have legitimate economic aspirations, and that requires affordable energy in the first place,” he said.