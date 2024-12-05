Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Rupee weakness will not deter RBI from cutting rates, says Nomura

Rupee weakness will not deter RBI from cutting rates, says Nomura

Nomura noted that high prices were concentrated in a few items, including food, rather than being broad-based, and that inflation excluding vegetables and other volatile items was still subdued

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
On the rupee, Nomura said that without signs of growth stability, the pressure on the external sector would continue
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nomura stuck by its contrarian call that the Reserve Bank of India will lower interest rates on Friday as concerns over economic growth overshadow worries about high inflation and the rupee's weakness. 
Nomura is one of the five economists surveyed in a Reuters poll that expect the RBI to lower rates by 25 basis points. 
The other 62 expect status quo after retail inflation jumped above the RBI's tolerance limit for the first time in over a year and as the rupee plumbs record lows on a regular basis due to portfolio outflows and the dollar's post-U.S. election rally. 
Nomura, however, noted that high prices were concentrated in a few items, including food, rather than being broad-based, and that inflation excluding vegetables and other volatile items was still subdued. 
The one-year forward inflation outlook is benign, the investment bank said. 
On the rupee, Nomura said that without signs of growth stability, the pressure on the external sector would continue, since India largely attracts growth capital, and that would further undermine the currency. 

More From This Section

India's GDP growth loses momentum: What's behind the urban spending freeze?

Premium

India eyes opportunity in US-China trade war under Trump's presidency

Over 168k pensioners' grievances redressed in last two years: MoS

EPS subscribers with Rs 1,000 pension increases by 3% to 3.66 mn in FY24

More funds sought for MGNREGA if budget falls short: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Focus on Growth
"The RBI's primary objective is to maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth," Nomura said. 
"We have long held the view that growth sacrifice was on the rise, due to various factors, including the RBI's tight monetary policy." 
The Indian economy has lost momentum, with GDP growth slowing to a seven-quarter low in the July-September quarter. 
Nonetheless, BofA Securities, which expects the RBI to hold rates, said that while growth is weak, exchange rate considerations will come into play. 
"A new dimension to the policy thought process has been the recent outflows in equity markets and pressure on the rupee, which the RBI has managed by heavy intervention," BofA said. 
"A sudden weakness in the rupee can bring concerns of financial stability and imported inflation to the fore." 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nomura has room to cut further $187 mn in costs: CEO Kentaro Okuda

Nomura thumbs up Dixon as co starts making Google Pixel; stock hits record

Tepid earnings growth in September quarter an Asia-wide problem: Nomura

Brokerages reiterate 'Buy' on Hero MotoCorp post Q2 results; stock rises 5%

India's middle class tightens its belt as inflation reaches 14-month high

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaNomuraRBI rate cutIndia inflationIndian Economy

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story