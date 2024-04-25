Home / Economy / News / Despite uncertainties, services exports grow 11.4% in 2023: UNCTAD report

Despite uncertainties, services exports grow 11.4% in 2023: UNCTAD report

Commenting on India's services exports, an industry expert said that the export of IT and IT-enabled services and travel is going strong

IT sector (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's services exports jumped 11.4 per cent to $345 billion in 2023 despite global economic uncertainties, while China's shipments from the sector contracted by 10.1 per cent to $381 billion, according to a UNCTAD report.

Sectors that contribute to India's services export growth include travel, transport, medical and hospitality.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

With an 8.9 per cent annual rise in current dollar value terms, the world services exports surpassed $7.9 trillion in 2023, a quarterly bulletin of UNCTAD said.

The leading exporters among developing economies include India, China, Singapore, Turkiye, Thailand, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia, it added.

India's services imports, however, dipped marginally by 0.4 per cent to $248 billion last year.

"The main driver of the YoY (year-on-year) rise of services exports in Q4 2023 was the ample growth of international travel receipts. In the post-Covid-19 recovery, travel receipts increased by 70 per cent in Asia (YoY)," the report said.

Commenting on India's services exports, an industry expert said that the export of IT and IT-enabled services and travel is going strong.

Business services like engineering, architecture, legal and accounting services and research and management consulting services stand to benefit from leveraging the opportunities presented by the government initiatives.

India's service exports have historically been concentrated in North America and Europe, but there is also significant potential for growth in emerging markets, such as Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

"Diversification of export destinations by Indian exporters can help cut dependence on traditional markets and open up new opportunities for the sector," the expert said.

Also Read

Indian arms exports touch record Rs 21,083 cr in FY24: Ministry of Defence

India's trade deficit fell to $20.58 billion in Nov as imports shrank 4.3%

India-Oman to begin next round of free trade discussions from Jan 16

IT services, BPO exports grew over 12% to touch $193 billion in FY23: ESC

Tejas Networks, Telecom Egypt sign pact to speed-up vision of Digital Egypt

Monsoon forecast bodes well, may ease inflation concerns, says report

Business leaders urge Pak PM Shehbaz to initiate trade talks with India

As India develops, high food inflation will get less severe: Ashima Goyal

47% of Indian women face challenges in getting credit: Tide report

Railways working on Amrit Yard model to decongest junctions, chokepoints

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :United NationsUnited Nations General Assemblyinformation technologyIT sectorTrade exports

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story