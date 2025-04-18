DGTR issues final findings in 13 anti-dumping cases mostly against China

The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has issued final findings in as many as 13 anti-dumping cases, mostly against China, in March, according to the commerce ministry.

The ministry also said that in addition to this, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has started 11 investigations in March.

The final findings have been issued against dumping of products such as vitamin-A palmitate, insoluble sulphur, aluminium foil, plastic processing machines, digital offset printing plates and decor paper.

Out of the 13 cases, 12 are against China. The other countries included in these probes include European Union, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, and Thailand.

DGTR, under the commerce ministry, is the apex authority for administering all trade remedial measures, including antidumping, countervailing duties and safeguard measures. These measures help deal with the rising incidences of unfair trade practices and to provide a level playing field to the domestic industry.

The role of the directorate has become crucial in the backdrop of sweeping tariffs imposed by the US and China on each other, as high import duties are making goods more expensive in both countries. And this would lead to diversion of goods into countries like India.

While the US has imposed 245 per cent against China. In retaliation, Beijing has slapped 125 per cent tariff on goods coming from Washington.

The government has set up an inter-ministerial import surge monitoring group to strictly monitor imports.

In the last fiscal, India's exports to China contracted 14.5 per cent to USD 14.25 billion as against USD 16.66 billion in 2023-24. The imports, however, rose by 11.52 per cent in 2024-25 to USD 113.45 billion against USD 101.73 billion in 2023-24.

The trade deficit with China has widened by about 17 per cent to USD 99.2 billion in the last fiscal from USD 85.07 billion in 2023-24.

China continued to be the second largest trading partner of India with USD 127.7 billion two-way commerce in 2024-25 as compared to USD 118.4 billion in 2023-24.