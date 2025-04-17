India to navigate global disruptions with policy agility: FM Sitharaman

India will tackle challenges thrown up by global uncertainties stemming from tariff wars and trade realignment, with policy agility and a long-term vision, Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman said here on Thursday.

Speaking at the 150th anniversary celebration of the BSE, Sitharaman acknowledged the risks posed by “tariff wars” but expressed confidence in India’s resilient economy. She noted that the world is undergoing a phase of “trade recalibration”, and India is not immune to global headwinds.

“India is confident that we will navigate these global disruptions with policy agility and long-term vision. Our focus remains firmly on building robust domestic foundation — laid and strengthened through infrastructure development, inclusive growth, and deeper regional cooperation. These are not just buffers to external shocks but accelerators to our long-term growth aspirations,” said Sitharaman.

The finance minister warned that escalating tariff wars and rising protectionism could disrupt global supply chains, raise production costs, and create cross-border investment uncertainties.

“It is a VUCA — volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous — world. One thing is firm — the strength of the Indian economic fundamentals and the macroeconomic prudence with which the economy is being managed. We offer investors, who are the nerve centres of the stock exchange, a combination of policy stability, growth, governance and innovation, macroeconomic prudent policies, and democratic institutions,” said the finance minister.

She emphasised that the government had anticipated these shifts while drafting the 2025-26 (FY26) Budget, asserting that bolstering domestic efficiency and competitiveness is key to economic resilience. Sitharaman also praised India’s robust regulatory framework, which has attracted sustained foreign and domestic investments despite global volatility.

Sebi chief highlights market integrity

Also Read

At the same event, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey underscored the global benchmarks set by India’s capital markets in transparency and efficiency, citing advancements like the T+1 settlement cycle. He urged market institutions to prioritise governance, disclosure, and public trust over short-term commercial gains.

“Narrow business objectives must never override public interest,” Pandey stated.

Earlier during the day, at the CII Corporate Governance Summit, Pandey addressed concerns around the National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO, assuring that Sebi would not let commercial interests overshadow public welfare. The regulator has formed an internal committee to review the IPO proposal.

Citing Sebi’s strict actions in cases like Gensol, Pandey stressed the importance of rooting out malpractices while calling for greater self-regulation among corporates.