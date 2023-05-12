Some, like Akshay Garkel, partner and cyber practice leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, are quite positive about India’s future in IT skill development. “Mobile and internet penetration in the hinterland has been a harbinger of change by democratising access to information,” he says. “It is easier to make available educational content in a style suited for consumers from every background. How rapidly India can fill the demand-supply gap will need deliberation, but the country is certain to get there sooner [than later] given the pace of digitalisation and adoption of technology in every walk of life.”

On the government end, too, despite the robust skill development ecosystem in place, challenges persist. “One of the biggest challenges of the Skill India Mission is that while the government is organised in verticals, the issues around employment and skills are horizontal, and cut across different ministries,” says Chakraborty. “While there are different initiatives, they are not talking to each other so as to fructify a common national goal. While I commend some of the work that the ministries of skill and human resource development have done so far, they haven’t yet been able to bring together the entire ecosystem as one.”