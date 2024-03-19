Home / Economy / News / Direct tax collection grows 20% to Rs 18.90 trillion till March 17

Direct tax collection grows 20% to Rs 18.90 trillion till March 17

The net direct tax collection of Rs 18,90,259 crore(as of March 17) includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 9,14,469 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT)

The government had in the revised estimates for direct tax collection pegged the receipts for the full fiscal (April-March) at Rs 19.45 lakh crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 8:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The net direct tax collection grew 19.88 per cent to over Rs 18.90 trillion till March 17, the income tax department said on Tuesday.

The net direct tax collection of Rs 18,90,259 crore(as of March 17) includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 9,14,469 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT), including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at Rs 9,72,224 crore (net of refund).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Refunds amounting to about Rs 3.37 trillion have also been issued in the current fiscal till March 17.

On a gross basis, before adjusting refunds, the direct tax collection stood at Rs 22.27 trillion, an 18.74 per cent growth over the year-ago period.

"The provisional figures of Direct Tax collections for the Financial Year 2023-24 (as of March 17, 2024) show that net collections are at Rs 18,90,259 crore, compared to Rs 15,76,776 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding Financial Year (FY 2022-23), representing an increase of 19.88 per cent," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

The government had in the revised estimates for direct tax collection pegged the receipts for the full fiscal (April-March) at Rs 19.45 trillion.
 

Also Read

India's gross GST collections in December jumps 10.3% to Rs 1.64 trillion

India's direct tax collection up 17.6% to Rs 12.3 trillion till Nov 9: CBDT

Higher compliance has boosted monthly GST collections: CBIC chief

GST collections jump 15% to Rs 1.68 trillion in Nov: Finance Ministry

Direct tax collections stand at 80% of revised estimates till Feb 10

Inflation elevated, focus on minimising risk: RBI's state of economy report

Outward remittances under Reserve Bank of India's LRS up 27% in Apr-Jan

Rupee falls to 1-month low ahead of US Federal Reserve meeting outcome

Flows into NRI deposits up 70.35% in April 2023-January 2024: RBI report

NHAI completes InvIT monetisation of Rs 16,000 crore through 'Round 3'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Direct TaxTax RevenueNet direct tax collections

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story