Don't kill golden goose while chasing smuggling masterminds: Revenue secy

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday asked officers to nab the masterminds behind smuggling rackets, but to keep the interest of the economy in mind before issuing high-pitched notices in commercial fraud cases.

"We are here not only for revenue; we are here for the whole economy of the country. So, if in the process of garnering some small revenue, we are hurting the whole industry or the economy of the country, it is certainly not the intent. Revenue comes in only when there is some income, so we have to be very cautious so that we do not, in the process, as they say, kill the golden goose," Malhotra said while speaking at the 67th foundation day of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Malhotra said it is vital for the department to upgrade skills and manpower to adapt to technological changes. “Officers should focus energy on big fish and masterminds and bust syndicates in smuggling operations,” he said, cautioning that officers have to be "very careful" while taking action against traders or businesses involved in potential commercial fraud cases.

“There could be a technical nature to some tax demands and classification disputes rampant across the industry on some goods, which could lead to very high-pitched demand notices,” he said.

DRI Report Card

According to the “Smuggling in India” report released by DRI on Wednesday, India seized 4,869.6 kg of smuggled gold in FY24, as smugglers continue to exploit porous borders, particularly in the Northeast, and high domestic demand. The report said India has become a major destination for illicit gold imports, with gold and silver predominantly originating from Gulf states such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, where these metals are sourced and available at lower prices.

The report also highlighted that in FY24, DRI detected import fraud worth Rs 5,908 crore. The Myanmar border remains one of the most active routes for illicit gold, with the country serving as both a source and transit hub.

Smuggling syndicates use well-established corridors such as Tamu-Moreh in Manipur and Zokhawthar in Mizoram, taking advantage of the challenging terrain and minimal border controls, the report said. Tamu and Rih are border towns in Myanmar that also serve as legal trading routes.

Gold from Myanmar often passes through transit hubs like Muse, Ruili, and Mandalay before entering India, the report said.

“Manipur and Mizoram have become critical hotspots for gold trafficking, as evidenced by frequent seizures. The DRI has significantly intensified its surveillance along these routes,” it said.

According to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, which runs DRI, 6,425 cases of smuggling were registered in FY24. Another prominent smuggling corridor runs through Nepal, where smugglers use train and road networks to move gold into major Indian cities. In West Bengal, the Siliguri Corridor continues to be a choke point for gold entering mainland India, the report said.