'E-Shram: One Stop Solution' launched for welfare of unorganised workers

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday launched the upgraded ‘e-Shram: One- stop solution' portal, which will provide seamless access to the government’s different social security schemes, including health, pension and food, to over 300 million workers from the unorganised sector.

"Every day, around 60,000 to 90,000 workers are joining the e-Shram platform, which demonstrates their confidence in this initiative. This platform will act as a bridge, connecting the workers to the numerous benefits offered by the government and making the registration process easier and more transparent," said Mandaviya at the launch of the platform.

One-stop solution entails consolidating and integrating data from various central ministries/ departments into a single repository. This initiative will also help in ensuring saturation of the schemes through identification of left-out potential beneficiaries both state and district-wise. Till now, the ministry had successfully integrated ten central schemes with the e-Shram database.

The schemes available on the portal are ration card, PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G), PMAY- Urban, National Career Service portal, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan, National Disability Pension, National Widow Pension, PM Matisya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH).

In July, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget that the government would facilitate the provision of a wide array of services to labour, including those for employment and skilling, with a comprehensive integration of e-Shram with other portals for a one-stop solution.



