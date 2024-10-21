Amid slackness, RBI report confident of festive season boost to economy

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) October state of the economy report acknowledged a slowdown in some high-frequency indicators, though it sounded confident of a recovery aided by consumption demand during the festive season.

“In India, aggregate demand is poised to shrug off the temporary slowdown in momentum in the second quarter of 2024-25 as festival demand picks up pace and consumer confidence improves,” the report said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Commenting that India’s growth outlook is supported by robust domestic engines, despite geopolitical tensions, the report said, “Some high-frequency indicators have, however, shown a slackening of momentum in the second quarter of 2024-25, partly attributable to idiosyncratic factors like unusually heavy rains in August and September, and Pitru Paksha.”

The report said rural demand is expected to get a boost from the improved agricultural outlook.

Slackness in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection, auto sales, bank credit growth, merchandise exports, and the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) was highlighted in the report.

Earlier this month, the six-member monetary policy committee of the RBI kept the policy rate unchanged while changing the policy stance to neutral. While the committee cited several upside risks to inflation, it was silent on growth slowdown, which surprised many economists.

The report released on Monday said there are other high-frequency indicators that show steady growth.

“Consumption spending is shaping up for a festival season revival, especially in small towns and lower-tier cities… Private investment is showing some encouraging lead indicators, although the slack continues,” the report said.

The report expects consumer spending to be about 25 per cent higher than during Dussehra-Diwali last year.

“This is expected to be driven by offline retail, followed by the online channel.”

Emphasising the need for private sector investment, the report said the stage is set for the private sector to deploy capital and invest in growth, build capacities, create employment, and improve efficiencies.

“There is a view gaining ground that the time for private investment is now; delay risks loss of competitiveness,” it said.

The report said corporate India needs to reinvest its profits to digitise the production value chain with the goal of designing, building, and selling innovative products and services that cater to the needs of the increasingly differentiated Indian consumer.

On inflation, the report said the surge in food prices resulted in CPI inflation touching 5.5 per cent in September. At the same time, it is expected that food price pressures in respect of vegetables could turn out to be transitory with robust kharif harvest arrivals.

“The typical easing of food prices in the winter, aided by improving prospects for rabi crops, should, however, lead to a recalibration of headline inflation to engender its alignment with the target from Q4:2024-25,” it said.

The report also noted a slowdown in credit card transactions as lenders adopt caution in view of risks flagged in unsecured loans. Moreover, the report observed that incipient stress in the microfinance sector appears to have been driven by lenders’ drive to disburse loans rather than borrowers’ demand.

“Credit bureau data indicate that retail credit growth has moderated as lenders have tightened personal loan supply,” it said.

Deposit rates are expected to stay elevated, it said, even if there is some slowdown in credit demand. Latest data showed that the gap between credit and deposit growth has narrowed, with loans growing at 12.8 per cent year-on-year and deposits at 11.8 per cent year-on-year.



Views expressed in the report are those of the authors and do not represent the views of the Reserve Bank of India, it was clarified.