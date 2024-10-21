NRI deposits witness $7.82 billion inflows in April-August 2024: RBI data

The money deposited by overseas Indians in non-resident Indian (NRI) deposit schemes doubled to $7.82 billion in April–August 2024, from $3.74 billion in the same period in 2023, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday showed.

The total outstanding NRI deposits as of August 2024 stood at $158.94 billion. The NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits, and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.

During the April–August 2024 period, maximum flows came into FCNR (B) deposits. According to RBI data, about $3.47 billion flowed into these accounts during this period, compared to $1.55 billion in the corresponding period a year ago. The outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $29.2 billion. An FCNR (B) account allows customers to maintain a fixed deposit in India in freely convertible foreign currencies for a tenure ranging from one to five years. Since the account is maintained in foreign currency, it secures funds against currency fluctuations during the tenure of the deposit.