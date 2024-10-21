Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / International travel drags outward remittance under LRS to $3.2 bn in Aug

International travel drags outward remittance under LRS to $3.2 bn in Aug

Remittances for studies abroad grew marginally to $416.39 million

Outward remittances fdi dollar currency note
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 7:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) fell 4.97 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $3.2 billion in August 2024 compared to $3.37 billion last year due to tepid growth in the international travel segment.

However, the remittances under the scheme grew sequentially by 16.6 per cent from $2.75 billion in July 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Introduced in 2004, the LRS scheme allows all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge.

In the initial phase, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000 and this was revised gradually.

International travel remittances, which is the largest contributor accounting for over 60 per cent, slipped by 1.3 per cent Y-o-Y to $2.01 billion from $2.04 billion in August 2023.

Remittances for the maintenance of close relatives dropped by 16.65 per cent to $315.4 million. Likewise, the remittances under the ‘gift’ category rose by nearly 9 per cent from last year to $244.4 million.

More From This Section

Arunachal's Siang valley dam project on fast track to counter China threat

Govt bond yields seen hardening after RBI governor ruled out a rate cut

Fresh formal hirings fell to a four month low in August, shows EPFO data

Premium

India recalibrates FTA strategy amid past challenges and rising imports

Premium

India's steel industry faces challenges as Chinese exports continue to rise


The investments in equity and debt schemes rose by 33.18 per cent to $125.3 million from $94.08 million. The remittances for studying abroad grew marginally to $416.39 million, while the purchase of immovable property grew by nearly 38 per cent to $22.49 million. The remittances for deposits dropped 24.9 per cent Y-o-Y to $45.56 million. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

International travel drives outward remittance under LRS to $2.7 bn in July

RBI's decision on LRS enhances attractiveness of GIFT IFSC, says city MD

Work on 10 more nuclear reactors underway in country, parl panel told

EU set to choose company for critical minerals joint buying platform

NRI deposits witness $7.82 billion inflows in April-August 2024: RBI data

Topics :LRSLRS outward remittanceIndian travellersglobal travel industry

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story