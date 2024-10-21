International travel drags outward remittance under LRS to $3.2 bn in Aug

Outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) fell 4.97 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $3.2 billion in August 2024 compared to $3.37 billion last year due to tepid growth in the international travel segment.

However, the remittances under the scheme grew sequentially by 16.6 per cent from $2.75 billion in July 2024.

Introduced in 2004, the LRS scheme allows all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge.

In the initial phase, the scheme was introduced with a limit of $25,000 and this was revised gradually.