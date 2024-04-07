Europe is the saving grace for declining Indian exports in 2023

Despite tough economic conditions, Europe provided a modest boost to Indian merchandise exports during the calendar year 2023, even as overall shipments from the country contracted.

Exports to Europe, comprising 27 European Union (EU) countries, four European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nations, and seven other countries, witnessed 2 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at $98 billion during 2023, while merchandise exports saw a 4.8 per cent contraction in the year.

The increase, even though modest, came even as the region was nearly hit by recession and recorded tepid economic growth.

“Indian exporters shouldn’t shy away from exporting goods to Europe, which is India’s largest export market region-wise,” a government official told Business Standard.