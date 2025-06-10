E-way bills grow nearly 19% to 122.65 million in May, shows data

The year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in e-way bills — electronic permits required for transporting goods across and within states — surged by nearly 19 per cent in May, compared with a 23.29 per cent growth registered in April, according to data from the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN). This is the second-highest growth after a record 124.5 million in March this year.

Sequentially, the number of e-way bills increased by 2.83 per cent in May, reaching 122.65 million, after a dip of 4.2 per cent in April to 119.26 million.

E-way bills are required to move goods worth more than ₹50,000 and are often used as an early indicator of demand and supply in the economy. These trends typically manifest in larger economic indicators after some time.

Intra-state e-way bills stood at 80.17 million in May, while inter-state e-way bills totalled 42.48 million during the month. According to GSTN data, there are 15.2 million registered GST payers, with 6.19 billion e-way bills generated cumulatively so far. ALSO READ: World Bank keeps India growth forecast unchanged amid trade uncertainty The noticeable increase in the generation of e-way bills signals a significant improvement in compliance, indicating a stronger potential to reduce tax leakages, according to Abhishek Rastogi, Founder of Rastogi Chambers. "Businesses have become increasingly cautious in issuing accurate e-way bills, especially in response to numerous instances where flying squads have intercepted vehicles and taken stringent action against non-compliance. Such proactive enforcement has prompted businesses to adhere more strictly to GST norms," Rastogi said. He further noted that these compliance-oriented mechanisms are instrumental in strengthening the overall GST revenue collection framework.