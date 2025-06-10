World Bank keeps India growth forecast unchanged amid trade uncertainty

The World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report on Tuesday said that growing tax revenues and declining current expenditures are projected to contribute to a gradual decline in India’s public debt-to-GDP ratio and fiscal consolidation.

The World Bank has kept India's GDP growth forecast for FY26 unchanged at 6.3 per cent from its biannual South Asia Development Update in April, amid rising trade barriers and weakened exports due to softer activity in key trade partners.

“India would maintain the fastest growth rate among the world’s largest economies, at 6.3 per cent in FY26,” the World Bank said in its report.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her FY26 Budget, announced a new glide path with the debt-to-GDP ratio as the fiscal anchor, moving away from the current practice of targeting fiscal deficit. The government now aims to bring the debt-to-GDP ratio down to 50 per cent by FY31, with a one percentage point deviation on either side. While noting that FY25 growth moderated due to a deceleration in industrial output, the Bank said growth is expected to recover in the following two fiscal years, starting FY27, to an average of 6.6 per cent annually—partly supported by robust services activity and a pickup in exports.

The report said import demand from India would boost trade in the South Asia region. The World Bank has projected global growth at 2.3 per cent in 2025—the weakest in 17 years excluding outright global recessions. ALSO READ: Real wage growth likely to taper to 6.5% in FY26: India Ratings However, the report said global growth could rebound faster than expected if major economies succeed in mitigating trade tensions, which would help reduce policy uncertainty and financial volatility. It also suggested that developing economies should liberalise more broadly by pursuing strategic trade and investment partnerships and diversifying trade—particularly through regional agreements.

In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) pared down its FY26 growth forecast for India by 30 basis points to 6.2 per cent, citing escalating trade tensions and global uncertainty in its World Economic Outlook (WEO). The IMF stressed that the swift escalation of trade tensions has created high levels of policy ambiguity, making it more difficult than usual to establish a central global growth outlook. Key risks flagged by the Bank for South Asia include a possible intensification of trade barriers from major partners and heightened global trade policy uncertainty. “Higher-than-expected global inflation and a decline in risk appetite could lead to a tightening of global financial conditions, potentially weakening currencies in the region and causing capital outflows,” the World Bank said.