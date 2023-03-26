Home / Economy / News / Export benefits under RoDTEP extended to 18 textile items including sari

Export benefits under RoDTEP extended to 18 textile items including sari

The government has extended export benefits under RoDTEP scheme to 18 items related to textiles sector, including saari and lungi, with a view to boost shipments of these goods

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India
Export benefits under RoDTEP extended to 18 textile items including sari

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has extended export benefits under RoDTEP scheme to 18 items related to textiles sector, including saari and lungi, with a view to boost shipments of these goods.

Benefits under the duty refund scheme -- Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) -- will be given to exports made from March 23, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

Under the RoDTEP, various central and state duties, taxes, and levies imposed on input products, among others, will be refunded to exporters.

"18 tariff lines...are being added...under RoDTEP for exports made from March 28, 2023," it said.

The items include shirting fabrics, casement, and cambric.

Topics :ExportsTextile sectorSaree

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Also Read

Govt includes steel, pharma, chemicals in RoDTEP scheme as exports falter

Titan's Taneira shrugs off Covid blues to shake up the saree market

Indian saree market sees big corporates battling traditional players

Bangladesh, Vietnam seen as competitors in textile and garment trade

'If export proceeds not realised, you need to surrender RoDTEP benefit'

Govt hikes duty on X-ray machine imports from 10% to 15% starting April 1

Govt caps maximum GST cess rate on pan masala; links rate to sale price

Cabinet to impose price caps on gas to stave off rising rates to $10.7

Finance Bill: Withholding tax on royalty and technical fee doubled to 20%

Centre approves Rs 318 cr for Tanakpur-Pithoragarh all-weather road

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story