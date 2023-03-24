Home / Economy & Policy / News / Centre approves Rs 318 cr for Tanakpur-Pithoragarh all-weather road

Centre approves Rs 318 cr for Tanakpur-Pithoragarh all-weather road

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allocated Rs 318 crore for the construction of 150-km-long Tanakpur-Pithoragarh all-weather road

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | Pithoragarh (UKD)
Centre approves Rs 318 cr for Tanakpur-Pithoragarh all-weather road

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has allocated Rs 318 crore for the construction of 150-km-long Tanakpur-Pithoragarh all-weather road.

NHAI Executive Engineer Sunil Kumar said the approval has been given for the construction of the road on NH-9 which will be done in four phases.

"We will first repair 49 landslide-prone spots on the strategically important road so that landslides can be prevented from happening and the road can stay open even during the monsoon," Kumar said.

He said the proposal has been finalised on the basis of a report prepared by expert agency THDL, which has been appointed the supervisor for the project by the ministry.

The central government had in 2016 approved the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh stretch, which is part of the bigger road project traversing the 'Char Dham' pilgrim spots being built at the cost of Rs 12,000 crore.

Topics :Ministry of Road Transport and HighwaysUttarakhand

First Published: Mar 24 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

Also Read

Uttarakhand's all-weather road project hamstrung by landslides, blockages

Traders stage protest after stone pelting incident on India-Nepal border

3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh, no damage reported

India, Uzbekistan begin two-week military exercise in Pithoragarh

5.8-magnitude quake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan

Subsidy for farm fencing to help nearly 100,000 farmers in Rajasthan

Govt hikes DA, DR for central govt employees to 42% of basic pay

Cabinet extends Ujjwala subsidies by 1 year, hikes dearness allowance

Bad in law: SC on its 2011 verdicts on membership of banned outfits

Finance Bill 2023: Govt to scrap LTCG tax benefits on debt mutual funds

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story