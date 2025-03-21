Exports from SEZs and EOUs till Feb 5 eligible for Rodtep scheme benefits

Companies that have exported goods until February 5 this year from special economic zones (SEZs) and export-oriented units (EOUs) can claim benefits under the RoDTEP scheme, according to a notification.

Earlier, the exporters were allowed to seek benefits under the scheme till December 31, 2024.

Under Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP), various central and state duties, taxes, and levies imposed on input products, among others, are refunded to exporters. The current RoDTEP rates are in the range of 0.3-4.3 per cent.

"The support under RoDTEP scheme for exports of products manufactured from AAs (advance authorisation), SEZs (special economic zones) and EOUs (export-oriented units) has been extended upto February 5, 2025," the DGFT has said in a notification on March 20.

However, from February 6 onwards, exports from these categories will no longer be eligible for RoDTEP support, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.

The support under the scheme for other categories, that is from domestic tariff area (outside SEZs and EOUs) shall continue to avail benefits under the scheme till September 30 this year.

According to trade experts, the retrospective extension means some exporters who didn't opt for RoDTEP after December 2024 may lose out on refunds.

RODTEP is not an incentive, but a World Trade Organization-compatible reimbursement of duties and taxes paid during the production of export goods.

Exporters are urging the government to announce the scheme's rates and availability for a five-year period, offering greater certainty and stability, especially as export volumes continue to decline.

India's exports fell 10.9 per cent in February 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, highlighting challenging conditions for the sector.

The scheme covers a wide range of sectors, including textiles, engineering goods, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, marine products, and more.

The RoDTEP outlay for 2024-25 is estimated to be around Rs 13,000-15,000 crore, Srivastava said.