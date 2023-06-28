Fair & remunerative price of Rs 315 per qtl for sugarcane this season: Govt



This decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To better support the agricultural sector, the government of India has approved the ‘Fair and Remunerative Price’ (FRP) of sugarcane payable by sugar mills to sugarcane farmers for the upcoming sugar season 2023-24.



Under the approved scheme, the highest-ever FRP of Rs 315 per quintal has been set for sugarcane farmers. This price will be applicable for a basic recovery rate of 10.25 per cent. Additionally, a premium of Rs.3.07 per quintal will be provided for every 0.1 per cent increase in recovery above 10.25 per cent. Conversely, the FRP will be reduced by Rs 3.07 per quintal for every 0.1 per cent decrease in recovery. The determination of the FRP is based on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and after consultations with state governments and other stakeholders. The government has been announcing the FRP since the sugar season 2013-14, with the aim of supporting farmers in the sugarcane industry.



The cost of production for sugarcane in the sugar season 2023-24 has been estimated at Rs 157 per quintal. The approved FRP of Rs 315 per quintal for a recovery rate of 10.25 per cent is an increase of 100.6 per cent over the production cost. The FRP for the sugar season 2023-24 is also 3.28 per cent higher compared to the current sugar season 2022-23. The centre has also decided that there will be no deduction in case of sugar mills where the recovery rate falls below 9.5 per cent. These farmers will also receive Rs 291.97 per quintal for their sugarcane in the upcoming sugar season 2023-24, compared to Rs 282.12 per quintal in the current sugar season 2022-23.



The approved FRP will be applicable for the purchase of sugarcane from farmers by sugar mills from October 1, 2023. This sector plays a crucial role in the livelihoods of approximately 50 million sugarcane farmers, their dependents, around 500,000 workers who are directly employed in sugar mills, as well as those involved in ancillary activities such as farm labour and transportation.

Background

In the current sugar season 2022-23, sugar mills purchased approximately 335.3 million tons of sugarcane, worth more than Rs 1.11 trillion. This procurement stands as the second-highest, following the procurement of paddy crops at the minimum support price. The government's pro-farmer measures ensure that sugarcane farmers timely receive their dues.