Home / Economy / News / Fake ITCs under GST regime huge challenge for govt: CBIC

Fake ITCs under GST regime huge challenge for govt: CBIC

The government has implemented validation measures and adopted mandatory physical verification on a risk-based approach

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
Fake ITCs under GST regime huge challenge for govt: CBIC

1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Goods and services tax (GST) registration is suspended only in cases of serious violation such as someone taking wrong input tax credits (ITC), a Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) official on Wednesday, terming fake ITCs “a huge challenge for the government”.
 
“If someone is taking the wrong ITC, there is no other option but to suspend the (GST) registration with immediate effect. Otherwise, they will continue their activities, and in the process will generate more fake ITCs and will pollute the entire ecosystem,” said Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, member (compliance management), CBIC, at an event organised by the PHDCCI.  
 
Agarwal highlighted that the government had provided a very simplified structure for GST, and in most cases, registration was passed without physical verification which has led to entities generating fake ITCs. The government has implemented validation measures and adopted mandatory physical verification on a risk-based approach. 

Also Read

Why do states want a bigger share of GST?

GST officers to seek details of all invoices in case of ITC mismatch

GST Council meeting: Panel for raising threshold for offences to Rs 2 cr

TMS Ep313: GST share of states, China plus one, Markets, FPO

GST Council okays setting up tribunals, specific levy for pan masala firms

Himachal CM announces Rs 250 cr for Dhagwar milk processing plant

Inflation war not over; FY23 growth may top 7%: RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

Himachal Transport Department targets Rs 850 cr revenue in FY24: Dy CM

Retrospectively convert highway bank guarantees into surety bonds: Gadkari

LG India expects 10% growth, exploring new business categories, says MD

Topics :GSTinput tax credit

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story