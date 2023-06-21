Fewer Indian pharma plants get US FDA action notice in 2023, so far

Therefore, in the first six months of 2023, only 6 per cent of total inspections resulted in an OAI status. This is comparable with global inspections –of 217 inspections in 2023 thus far, around 8 per cent resulted in an OAI status.

An analysis of data by the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), which represents the top 24 drug firms in India, shows that of 52 inspections during 2023, so far, 49 resulted in either VAI (voluntary action indicated) or NAI (no action indicated) status. VAI implies objectionable conditions were found and documented but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend regulatory action, while NAI implies no objectionable condition or practice was found during the inspection (or the significance of the documented objectionable conditions found does not justify further action).