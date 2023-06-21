

"The Live-stock Importation Act, 1898, being the pre-constitutional / pre-independence Central Act, a need has been felt to align it with the contemporary requirements and prevailing circumstances related to sanitary and phyto-sanitary measures, and its extant Allocation of Business Rules, 1961,” the official order said. The Department of Animal Husbandry’s role, the order added, primarily pertains to offering support through upgraded livestock health facilities, hygiene etc., including animal welfare for the overall development of the animal husbandry sector. Facing flak from various quarters, the central government has withdrawn the draft Livestock and Livestock Products (Importation and Exportation) Bill, 2023 . If passed, it could reportedly have paved the way for the promotion of export of live animals.



Representations had been made expressing concerns over the proposed draft. These involved matters of sensitivity towards and emotions for animal welfare, hence the Bill would need wider consultation, the order said. However, it added, that during consultation, it was felt more time was needed to understand the proposed draft and allow for further comments or suggestions.



The Bill had drawn strong objections from animal rights activists, right-wing groups and Jain religious leaders who demanded it be withdrawn for various reasons. "Considering the aforesaid views and with the approval of the competent authority, the proposed draft Bill stands withdrawn," the order said.



Animal rights activists took to social media on June 17, flagging how the department gave only 10 days to receive comments and suggestions from "stakeholders, importers and exporters". Sources in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh said while the Bill could be a panacea for the menace of stray animals, the organisation would not allow religious sentiments and cultural beliefs to be hurt.



The draft also said that the Centre, by notification in the official gazette, would prescribe measures as necessary for the promotion of the export of livestock and livestock products. The deadline expired on June 17.



In 2022-23, India exported $5.11 million worth of live animals, the bulk of which was sheep and goats. Animal rights groups, among others, interpreted it as a clandestine way to promote the export of live animals, which until now isn’t easy.