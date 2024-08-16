Financial bids for Chhattisgarh-based NMDC Steel likely in two months

The Union Ministry of Finance is likely to invite financial bids for Chhattisgarh-based NMDC Steel (NSL) in the next two months, a senior government official said on the condition of anonymity.

“The government believes that NMDC Steel is a fit candidate under the new disinvestment plan. As the plant is new, it can generate more value to shareholders,” the government official said.

In October 2022, the Centre demerged the Nagarnar steel plant (NMDC Steel) from the parent NMDC, India’s largest iron ore producer, to unlock its value.

On December 1, 2022, the government sought expressions of interest (EOIs) for the strategic sale of NMDC Steel and received several interests for the proposed sale.