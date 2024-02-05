Home / Economy / News / FinMin releases Rs 66,745 cr loan to 28 states for investment in Apr-Jan

FinMin releases Rs 66,745 cr loan to 28 states for investment in Apr-Jan

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the scheme is aimed at boosting capital expenditure by states

Capital investment projects in diverse sectors have been approved, including health, education, irrigation, water supply, power, roads, bridges and railways
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 8:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Ministry of Finance has released loans worth Rs 66,745 crore to 28 states under the Scheme for 'Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment'.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the scheme is aimed at boosting capital expenditure by states.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Under the scheme, special assistance is being provided to the state governments in the form of a 50-year interest-free loan up to an overall sum of Rs 1.3 lakh crore during the financial year 2023-24.

Between April 1, 2023, and February 1, 2024, Rs 66,745.21 crore has been released to 28 states under the Scheme for 'Special Assistance to States for Investment', Chaudhary said.

In the 2022-23 fiscal, Rs 81,195.35 crore was released under the scheme.

Capital investment projects in diverse sectors have been approved, including health, education, irrigation, water supply, power, roads, bridges and railways.

Funds for meeting the state share of Jal Jeevan Mission and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana have also been provided to the states under this scheme to enhance the pace of projects in these sectors.

Also Read

Where to invest money in India? Top 5 investment options in 2024

Cube Highways Trust reports Rs 781 cr consolidated net income in June qtr

IAS Samir Kumar Sinha takes over as DG (Acquisition) in Defence Ministry

Monsoon session: PM Modi to reply to no-confidence motion in LS today

RBI releases list of NBFCs in upper layer under scale-based regulations

Employment in manufacturing sector grew by 7% in 2021-22: Govt data

OECD marginally raises India's GDP growth forecast to 6.2% for FY25

Women's unemployment rate at 16-month low; labour participation declines

Govt making efforts to keep CNG prices under control: Oil minister Puri

Govt focusing on eliminating non-essential imports of coal: Pralhad Joshi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Finance MinistryInvestmentIndia economy

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story