Fitch warns US tariffs could hit Indian pharma and oil firms' earnings

Fitch says Indian pharma, oil marketing companies and auto exporters face downside risks from US tariffs, with Biocon and HPCL-Mittal flagged as vulnerable

FitchRatings
A US-India trade deal, if secured, would reduce these risks, the agency noted (Photo:Reuters)
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Global rating agency Fitch on Friday said Indian companies in sectors such as pharmaceuticals may be hit by further US tariff announcements, adding that the risk of second-order effects from existing tariffs is also rising.
 
India-based corporations generally have low direct exposure to US tariffs, but sectors currently unaffected, including pharmaceuticals, could be hit if additional duties are imposed. A US-India trade deal, if secured, would reduce these risks, the agency noted.
 
The United States imposed 25 per cent “reciprocal” tariffs on India with effect from August 7, 2025, and an additional 25 per cent levy on its oil imports from Russia, effective August 27, 2025. A US delegation was slated to visit India for trade negotiations next week, but the plans have been postponed without any announcement of new dates.
 
The US is a key export destination for Indian pharmaceutical companies. Biosimilars-focused Biocon Biologics derives around 40 per cent of its sales from the US, mostly from production sites in India and Malaysia. Significant tariffs on pharmaceutical products are not yet factored into the rating base case and could pose downside risks to its operating performance, Fitch said.  The competitive industry landscape could limit Biocon’s ability to pass on higher costs despite the non-discretionary demand for its products.
 
On tariffs for Russian oil imports, Fitch said Russian crude accounts for about 30–40 per cent of crude imports for Indian oil marketing companies (OMCs), with its discounted price supporting their earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) and profitability. The agency’s base case assumes the Indian government will not limit OMC purchases of Russian crude. If curtailed, it would hurt Ebitda, but the impact would be around 10 per cent in the case of a full halt.
 
Support-driven OMCs’ issuer default ratings, such as those of Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum, would remain unaffected under this scenario. However, HPCL-Mittal Energy has a lower rating buffer and its credit profile could be more vulnerable to a sharp deterioration in earnings that would hinder its deleveraging prospects, Fitch added.
 
India’s direct automotive exports to the US, including parts, are limited. The US accounts for close to 20 per cent of sales for auto supplier Samvardhana Motherson International, but mostly from production bases in the US or in Mexico that benefit from tariff exemptions under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
 
Nonetheless, Fitch revised the outlook on SAMIL to Stable from Positive in May 2025, reflecting its expectation that a weakened global auto sector outlook amid tariff-related uncertainty would limit further improvement in the company’s financial leverage.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Fitch RatingsUS tariffsTrump tariffsRussia Oil productionIndia-Russia tiesHPCLMittal

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

