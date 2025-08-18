Home / Economy / News / Piyush Goyal introduces Jan Vishwas Bill 2025 to ease doing business

Piyush Goyal introduces Jan Vishwas Bill 2025 to ease doing business

The Bill seeks to amend 355 provisions across 16 central laws, with 288 decriminalised and penalties revised to reduce judicial burden and enhance ease of doing business

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Four laws — the Tea Act, 1953, the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 — were part of the Jan Vishwas Act, 2023 and are proposed for further decriminalisation under the current Bill. (Photo: PTI)
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 6:54 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal introduced the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha on Monday as part of the government’s push to further boost ease of doing business and ease of living.
 
The Bill was earlier approved by the Union Cabinet and has now been referred to a select committee, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement. The members of the committee will be chosen by the Speaker, and the committee will submit a report by the first day of the next Parliament session.
 
Prepared by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the Bill proposes amendments to 355 provisions under 16 central laws administered by 10 government departments and ministries. Of these, 288 provisions will be decriminalised to improve ease of doing business, while 67 provisions will be amended to facilitate ease of living. The proposed law also aims to reduce the burden on the judicial system by focusing on civil penalties rather than criminal prosecutions for minor or unintentional violations.
 
The Bill provides that fines and penalties will automatically increase by 10 per cent every three years to maintain “deterrence without legislative amendments”. This mechanism will ensure that penalties remain effective without Parliament having to pass a fresh law each time.
 
In the case of certain minor violations, first-time offenders will receive an advisory or warning for 76 offences listed under 10 different laws. Similarly, in cases of minor errors in paperwork, there will be monetary penalties or warnings instead of imprisonment. Penalties will also be higher for repeat offenders to ensure long-term compliance. Additionally, government officers will be empowered to impose penalties through administrative processes, reducing reliance on courts.
 
This Jan Vishwas 2.0 is the second edition of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023, which was the first consolidated legislation to decriminalise minor offences across multiple laws. The 2023 Act decriminalised 183 provisions in 42 central Acts administered by 19 government departments and ministries.
 
In the past, several laws included imprisonment clauses for minor or procedural defaults, along with relatively low fines and penalties. This led to fear and distrust in government. The changes introduced through Jan Vishwas ensured that unnecessary imprisonment was avoided and higher penalties applied only where necessary.
 
Four laws — the Tea Act, 1953, the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 — were part of the Jan Vishwas Act, 2023 and are proposed for further decriminalisation under the current Bill.
 
“The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 marks a significant milestone in India’s regulatory reform journey. It reflects the government’s commitment to ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ and will catalyse sustainable economic growth and improved ease of doing business,” the commerce and industry department said.

Topics :Piyush GoyalEconomy and Policy

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

