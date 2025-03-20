Five Centres of Excellence for skilling likely to be set up in NSTIs

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is mulling setting up the recently-announced five National Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for skilling at the existing National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs), sources told Business Standard.

“Strategies are being discussed for upgrading the NSTIs into specialised CoEs, equipping them with modern infrastructure, advanced training tools, and globally-aligned curricula. The focus is on integrating industry collaboration along with development of a structured framework for training instructors, including continuous learning programmes, certifications, and incentives to attract and retain skilled trainers,” the sources said.

Besides, the CoEs will have special emphasis on creating a skilled workforce for the manufacturing sector, for which they may upgrade existing courses and introduce new courses in each NSTIs having multiple entry and exit options.

The CoEs will also be empowered to operationalise higher national skill qualification framework (NSQF) level (level 5-level 8) courses which are not well represented in the skilling ecosystem. “Partnerships with countries having advanced vocational systems may be explored for technical expertise in course development, certifications and international mobility of skilled workers. Industry may be given the flexibility to develop the skills and reskilling of existing employees for a glide path towards self-sustainability,” the source added. The first NSTI opened in 1963, and currently, there are 33 such institutes in the country. The primary focus of NSTIs is on training trainers.

These are institutions responsible for training instructors in the techniques of transferring hands-on skills and training methodology. These include imparting training to vocational instructors of ITIs, supervisors of industry and tailor-made courses for industry. Also, discussions are being held regarding the role of state governments and industry stakeholders in setting up and managing the CoEs, along with creating quality indicators for these centres. “Global best practices in skilling regarding curriculum design, training of trainers, a skills certification framework, and periodic reviews are being deliberated. Also, governance and leadership models for identified NSTIs, where these CoEs will be established, are also being discussed. Convergence with other skilling programmes of the government are also being considered,” the sources said.

SKILLING PUSH The CoEs will have special emphasis on creating a skilled workforce for manufacturing sector Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget speech in February, had announced the setting up of five CoEs for skilling, in continuation to the ITI upgradation scheme announced in the Budget. “Five National Centres of Excellence for skilling will be set up with global expertise and partnerships to equip our youth with the skills required for ‘Make for India, Make for the World’ manufacturing. The partnerships will cover curriculum design, training of trainers, a skills certification framework, and periodic reviews,” the FM had said.