Home / Economy / News / Sitharaman, Citi CEO discuss bank's staff growth in India, digitalisation

Sitharaman, Citi CEO discuss bank's staff growth in India, digitalisation

During their discussion, Jane Fraser highlighted Citi's expansion in India and expressed interest in strengthening the company's presence in the country

Nirmala Sitharaman Jane Fraser
Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with Citi Group CEO Jane Fraser in New Delhi. | Credit:X@MinistryofFinance
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 9:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Citi Group CEO Jane Fraser in New Delhi on Thursday (March 20).  
 
During their discussion, Fraser highlighted Citi’s expansion in India and expressed interest in strengthening the company's presence in the country. She also spoke about the bank’s growing workforce in India and its increasing focus on digitalisation.  
 
Sitharaman, in response, reiterated the government’s commitment to economic reforms and enhancing the Ease of Doing Business to make India a more attractive investment destination.  
 
India’s expanding role in Citi’s global operations  
 
The meeting followed Fraser’s remarks a day earlier, where she stated that Citigroup is likely to assign more global roles to India than to any other of its operational centres. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, she attributed this to India’s vast talent pool.  
 
Fraser expressed optimism about India’s economic trajectory, predicting that it would continue to be the fastest-growing economy. While acknowledging the benefits of the China+1 strategy, she added that India itself presents significant opportunities due to its strong domestic market and government initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth.   

Also Read

Citi Bank copy-paste error nearly sends $6 billion to wealth account

Citi accidentally credits client account with $81 trn instead of $ 280

Citi India to buy $1 bn of asset-backed securities amid slow deposit growth

Citi raises CEO Jane Fraser's 2024 compensation 33% to $34.5 million

Citi appoints K Balasubramanian as India head, subject to RBI approval

 
“The strength of this country lies in its highly skilled, hardworking, and innovative workforce. This is India’s true competitive advantage, and it should instil confidence in both the nation and investors,” she said.  
 
Citigroup’s AI integration  
 
Fraser also discussed Citigroup’s advancements in artificial intelligence, noting that the bank has deployed AI tools to over 1,40,000 employees globally. These technologies are enhancing workflows, increasing efficiency, and driving innovation within the organisation.  
 
Amid concerns about potential job cuts among Citi’s Indian IT contractors, Fraser reassured that the bank’s strategic collaborations with firms in India remain robust, underscoring the continued importance of its partnerships in the country.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Net ECB inflows double to $18.4 billion in Apr-Jan 2025 amid lower costs

Integrating alternate, administrative, survey data a challenge: MoSPI Secy

Premium

Chhattisgarh govt expands mineral exploration with 13 new projects

Parl's Standing Committee on Finance calls for GST relief on MPLAD fund

Govt's divestment plan to push fundraising activities in FY26: Emkay Global

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanCiti BankEase of Doing BusinessFinance ministerBanking sector

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story