Sitharaman, Citi CEO discuss bank's staff growth in India, digitalisation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Citi Group CEO Jane Fraser in New Delhi on Thursday (March 20).

During their discussion, Fraser highlighted Citi’s expansion in India and expressed interest in strengthening the company's presence in the country. She also spoke about the bank’s growing workforce in India and its increasing focus on digitalisation.

Sitharaman, in response, reiterated the government’s commitment to economic reforms and enhancing the Ease of Doing Business to make India a more attractive investment destination.

India’s expanding role in Citi’s global operations

The meeting followed Fraser’s remarks a day earlier, where she stated that Citigroup is likely to assign more global roles to India than to any other of its operational centres. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, she attributed this to India’s vast talent pool.

“The strength of this country lies in its highly skilled, hardworking, and innovative workforce. This is India’s true competitive advantage, and it should instil confidence in both the nation and investors,” she said.

Citigroup’s AI integration

Fraser also discussed Citigroup’s advancements in artificial intelligence, noting that the bank has deployed AI tools to over 1,40,000 employees globally. These technologies are enhancing workflows, increasing efficiency, and driving innovation within the organisation.

Amid concerns about potential job cuts among Citi’s Indian IT contractors, Fraser reassured that the bank’s strategic collaborations with firms in India remain robust, underscoring the continued importance of its partnerships in the country.