Five out of top 10 destinations see a rise in April-November exports

|India's top 10 merchandise imports destinations in April-Nov
|Countries
|Apr-Nov'22
|Apr-Nov'23
|Growth(%)
|1
|China
|67.91
|68.02
|0.16
|2
|Russia
|26.15
|40.48
|54.80
|3
|US
|33.87
|28.52
|-15.80
|4
|UAE
|36.67
|27.83
|-24.11
|5
|Saudi Arabia
|27.75
|20.47
|-26.23
|6
|Iraq
|24.13
|19.09
|-20.89
|7
|Switzerland
|12.06
|15.53
|28.77
|8
|Indonesia
|21.47
|15.4
|-28.27
|9
|Singapore
|14.95
|14.53
|-2.81
|10
|South Korea
|14.24
|14.41
|1.19
|Total imports
|487.42
|445.15
|-8.67
Source: Department of Commerce
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
