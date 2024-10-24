FM Sitharaman calls for deeper dialogue on debt without harming investments

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for deeper dialogue to help countries meet debt obligations without compromising critical investments at the Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings 2024 in Washington DC.

Sitharaman cautioned against contingency financing instruments, as they can result in deferred obligations, worsening future debt challenges.

The Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR) brings together debtor countries and creditors. The objective is to build greater common understanding among key stakeholders on debt sustainability and debt restructuring challenges, and ways to address them.

The roundtable is co-chaired by the IMF, World Bank, and G20 Presidency—currently Brazil—and comprises official bilateral creditors, private creditors, and borrowing countries.

Taking part in the fourth G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, Sitharaman said that the reform agenda for the Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) has continued during recent presidencies.

“The political momentum from this group is motivating MDBs to pursue major reforms,” Sitharaman said, while appreciating Brazil's presidency of G20 for building on the mandate from the Leaders Summit in Delhi.

More From This Section

Sitharaman said that the pathway to enable MDBs to effectively contribute to addressing global challenges and development financing requirements has been successfully built. “India looks forward to engaging with the South African presidency in taking forward the work on this agenda,” she said.

The Finance Ministry’s post on the social media platform X said, “Under the #G20India Presidency, the Union finance minister said that #MDBs were encouraged to evolve their vision, incentive structures, operational approaches, and financing capacities.”

In the GSDR meeting, Sitharaman called for leveraging the roundtable’s informal platform to better understand the perspectives of all parties, address concerns, and provide informed guidance to countries on the risks and benefits of these instruments.

Sitharaman stressed the need for improving timeliness, transparency, and predictability, and ensuring comparability of treatment among creditors. She also highlighted the need to prioritise coordinated efforts to ensure low-cost, long-term financing and targeted technical assistance to strengthen fiscal capacity in vulnerable countries.

Chairing the roundtable discussion on disaster-resilient infrastructure, Sitharaman stressed the danger of development gains being undercut by increasing climate-induced risks to infrastructure and the critical services it supports.

Sitharaman said that over the years, India has ensured resilient economic growth by not only investing in hard infrastructure, but also in building institutional capacity through creating national- and state-level disaster management agencies.

Extending assistance to the Global South towards shared challenges, Sitharaman said, “Under G20 India Presidency, a Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group was created to increase commitment to disaster- and climate-resilient infrastructure and to prioritise stronger national financial frameworks for disaster risk reduction.”