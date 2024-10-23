Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Govt lifts curbs on non-basmati white rice exports, removes floor price

Govt lifts curbs on non-basmati white rice exports, removes floor price

On September 28, the government withdrew a blanket ban on overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice and imposed the floor price

rice
The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is among the factors that have disrupted the foodgrain supply chain.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 8:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lifting curbs on rice exports, the government on Wednesday removed the floor price for non-basmati rice shipments and exempted parboiled and husked (brown) rice from export duty.
 
The government has removed the minimum export price (MEP) of $490 per tonne on overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice and has exempted parboiled rice and husked (brown) rice from export duty.
 
On September 28, the government withdrew a blanket ban on overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice and imposed the floor price.
 
"The requirement of MEP for the export of non-basmati white rice...has been lifted with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
 
The government has also exempted parboiled rice and husked (brown) rice from export duty.
 
Export duty has been reduced from 10 per cent to 'nil' on parboiled rice, husked (brown) rice and rice in the husk (paddy or rough), said a late-night notification issued by the finance ministry on Tuesday.

More From This Section

Can't accept FDI blindly, need safeguards, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Diesel consumption to rise 3%-4% in FY25, says Indian Oil chairman

India largest growing economy: IMF lists 3 focus areas for growth reforms

India to retain investment curbs from border nations: FM Sitharaman

India remains world's largest growing economy with good fundamentals: IMF

 
The duty cuts are effective from October 22.
 
The government had imposed a ban on exports of non-basmati rice exports on July 20, 2023.
 
These measures came at a time when the country has ample stock of rice at government godowns and retail prices are also under control.
 
Earlier, the government scrapped the minimum export price for basmati rice to boost outbound shipments and enhance farmers' income.
 
The country exported non-basmati white rice worth USD 201 million during April-August this fiscal. It was USD 852.52 million in 2023-24.
 
Though there was a ban on the exports, the government was allowing the shipments to friendly nations like Maldives, Mauritius, the UAE and African countries.
 
This variety of rice is widely consumed in India and it also has demand in global markets, particularly in nations which have large Indian diaspora.
 
The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is among the factors that have disrupted the foodgrain supply chain.
 
Sources said that the Election Commission's clearance has been obtained on this duty cut, subject to the condition that no political mileage is derived out of the same.
 
Jharkhand and Maharashtra are going to polls next month.
 
Last month, the government had exempted non-basmati white rice from export duty.
 
It also reduced the levy on parboiled rice, husked (brown rice), and rice in the husk (paddy or rough) to 10 per cent, from 20 per cent earlier.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian origin supplies permitted in Indonesia's 340,000 MT rice tender

Rice stocks increases, new season supplies to bump up inventories

Centre reduces export duty on parboiled rice to 10% from 20%: Govt order

India to produce more rice this year despite heavy rains: Shivraj Singh

Govt permits sale of 2.3 mn tonne of rice from FCI to ethanol makers

Topics :RICEExporttrade

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story