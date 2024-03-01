Home / Economy / News / Foreign exchange reserves rise by $2.9 billion to $619 billion: RBI data

The rupee appreciated by 0.1 per cent against the US Dollar in the week on the back of foreign inflows

Anjali Kumari

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
Foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.9 billion to $619 billion in the week ended February 23, the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India showed. The total reserves rose due to an increase in foreign currency assets which increased by $2.4 billion in the week.
 
Gold reserves and SDRs rose by $472 million and $89 million respectively in the previous week.  The total reserves stood at $616 billion in the week ended February 16.


First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

