Foreign exchange reserves rise by $2.9 billion to $619 billion: RBI data

Foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.9 billion to $619 billion in the week ended February 23, the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India showed. The total reserves rose due to an increase in foreign currency assets which increased by $2.4 billion in the week.



The rupee appreciated by 0.1 per cent against the US Dollar in the week on the back of foreign inflows.



Gold reserves and SDRs rose by $472 million and $89 million respectively in the previous week. The total reserves stood at $616 billion in the week ended February 16.



