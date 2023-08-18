Foreign exchange reserves up $700 mn to $602 bn, snap 3-week losing streak

India\u0026#39;s foreign exchange reserves snapped a three-week losing streak and stood at $602.16 billion as of Aug. 11, data from the country\u0026#39;s central bank showed on Friday.\u0026nbsp;The reserves rose by $700 million from the week earlier, having fallen by a total of $7.6 billion in the prior three weeks.\u0026nbsp;The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the Reserve Bank of India\u0026#39;s (RBI) reserves.\u0026nbsp;Foreign exchange reserves include India\u0026#39;s Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.\u0026nbsp;The central bank also intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee.\u0026nbsp;The RBI likely sold dollars via public sector banks this week to ensure that the rupee does not fall to a record low, Reuters reported, citing traders.\u0026nbsp;In the week for which the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee traded in a range of 82.6725 to 82.8525 against the dollar.The rupee ended at 83.1025 on Friday, down 0.2% for the week.