Online monitoring portal to give 'Districts as Export Hubs' plan a leg-up

With an eye on a $2-trillion goods and services export target by 2030 ($1 trillion each), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) will develop an online monitoring portal to give the ‘Districts as Export Hubs’ initiative a much-needed push. It is one of the priority areas under the new foreign trade policy. The idea will be to monitor the process of a district-wise export plan across