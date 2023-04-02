Home / Economy / News / Direct govt purchases play a diminishing role in GeM transactions

Direct govt purchases play a diminishing role in GeM transactions

Value of transactions has crossed over Rs 2 trillion in 2022-23

Samreen Wani New Delhi
Premium
Direct govt purchases play a diminishing role in GeM transactions

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 5:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The biggest drivers for transactions on the government's procurement portal are not the direct purchases that state governments or central ministries make. The value of transactions on Government e-Marketplace (GeM) hit Rs 2 trillion, the value of products and services doubling from 2021-22. This represents an increase of over ten times from the value of such transactions before the pandemic (char

Topics :GeMGovernment e-Market portalGovernment

First Published: Apr 02 2023 | 5:39 PM IST

Also Read

UPI transactions touch a record Rs 11.17 trillion in September, shows data

Direct tax collection in FY23 likely to top govt's Revised Estimates

CBDC more anonymous than traditional e-transactions: IDFC First Bank CEO

Is it the end of WhatsApp's UPI ambition?

Why related party transactions may need more regulatory attention

India's unemployment rate rises to 3-month high of 7.8% in March: CMIE data

Govt may consider 0.3% fee to maintain UPI payment system: Report

Biz can apply for revocation of GST registration cancellation by Jun 30

Govt extends export curbs on gasoline, diesel to ensure availability

Untimely rains hit wheat crop over 523k hectare; farmers stare at loss

Next Story