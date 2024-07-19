Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Forex reserve jumps by $9.70 billion to all-time high of $666.85 billion

Forex reserve jumps by $9.70 billion to all-time high of $666.85 billion

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had increased by $5.158 billion to $657.155 billion, surpassing the previous high of $655.817 billion for the week ended June 7

foreign currency dollar
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $76 million to $18.111 billion, the apex bank said. Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 6:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's forex reserves jumped by $9.699 billion to an all-time high of $666.854 billion for the week ended July 12, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had increased by $5.158 billion to $657.155 billion, surpassing the previous high of $655.817 billion for the week ended June 7.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For the week ended July 12, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $8.361 billion to $585.47 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves increased by $1.231 billion to $58.663 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $76 million to $18.111 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $32 million to $4.609 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India's foreign exchange reserves hit new record high of $657 billion

Forex reserves jump $5.16 bn to $657.16 bn as of July 5: RBI data

ED questions TV actors in 'unauthorised' fraud forex trading app case

RBI net sells $3.64 billion of foreign currency in April: Monthly bulletin

Forex reserves jump $4.3 bn to hit new all-time high of $655.8 bn

Topics :Forex Dollar

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story