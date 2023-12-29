Home / Economy / News / Forex reserves rise by $4.47 bn to $620.44 bn in week ending Dec 22: RBI

Forex reserves rise by $4.47 bn to $620.44 bn in week ending Dec 22: RBI

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had swollen by $9.112 billion to $615.971 billion, making the quantum of increase one of the highest in a week

This takes the year-to-date addition of forex reserves to $57.634 billion, according to the central bank data.
Press Trust of India

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
The forex reserves continued to rise for the third consecutive week, adding $4.471 billion more in the week ending December 22, taking the total to $620.441 billion, according to the weekly data released by the Reserve Bank on Friday.
 
In the previous reporting week, the kitty had swollen by $9.112 billion to $615.971 billion, making the quantum of increase one of the highest in a week. In the week before, the overall reserves had risen by $2.816 billion to $606.859 billion.
.

In October 2021, the forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. At over $620 billion, the reserves are just $25 billion off the peak. The reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments since last year.
 
This takes the year-to-date addition of forex reserves to $57.634 billion, according to the central bank data.
For the week ended December 22, the foreign currency assets, which are the single largest component of the reserves, increased by $4.898 billion to $549.747 billion, according to the Reserve Bank data.
 
In the year so far, the monetary authority has added $51.257 billion to the foreign currency assets.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
 
However, gold reserves declined by $107 million to $47.474 billion during the reporting week while the special drawing rights (SDRs) were almost flat, adding just $4 million to $18.327 billion, the apex bank said.
 
The country's reserve position with the IMF also declined by $129 million to $4.894 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

