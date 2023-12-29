Home / Economy / News / Govt sanctions Rs 1,170 crore for road projects in Ladakh: Gadkari

Govt sanctions Rs 1,170 crore for road projects in Ladakh: Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the government has sanctioned Rs 1,170.16 crore for 29 roads projects in Ladakh.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 4:42 PM IST
In a post on social media platform X, Gadkari said Rs 1,170.16 crore has been sanctioned for 29 roads projects, encompassing state highway and other major roads in the Union Territory.

Additionally, Rs 181.71 crore has been allocated for 8 bridges under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme for the fiscal year 2023 24, the road transport and highways minister said.

He said Ladakh, the largest Union Territory in terms of area and the second least populous in the country, will witness improved connectivity to its remote villages through the approved initiatives.

The enhancement in road connectivity is expected to stimulate economic activities, particularly in agriculture and tourism, contributing to the overall infrastructural development of Ladakh, he added.

Nitin Gadkari road projects India's infrastructure Ladakh

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

