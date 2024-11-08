Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Forex reserves slide for fifth week to more than 2-month low at $682 bn

Forex reserves slide for fifth week to more than 2-month low at $682 bn

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the central bank's intervention in the forex market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves

forex cash dollar deposit
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's foreign exchange reserves dropped for a fifth consecutive week to an over 2-month low of $682.13 billion as of Nov. 1, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday. 
The reserves fell by $2.7 billion in the reporting week.
  They had fallen by a total of $20.1 billion in the previous four weeks.
  Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the central bank's intervention in the forex market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.
  The RBI intervenes on both sides of the forex market to prevent undue volatility in the rupee.
  In the period for which the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had briefly hit a record low of 84.0950 amid outflows from  equities and anxiety over the outcome of the U.S. election.

More From This Section

BFSI Summit LIVE updates: RBI's caution against unsecured lending is appropriate, says KV Kamath

BS BFSI Summit: Tracking food inflation as well as US Fed, say economists

Policy evaluation must consider competitiveness, stability, security: CEA

India will become $35 trillion economy in next 25 years: Piyush Goyal

India to release GDP data 90 minutes earlier at 4 pm, to align with markets

  The central bank's relentless intervention helped the local currency avert deeper losses, traders said.
  RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar said this week that the central bank is "well equipped" to handle any volatility in the exchange rate caused due to the U.S. elections.
  The currency closed at a record closing low of 84.3750 per dollar on Friday, logging its worst weekly fall since May.
  The forex reserves also include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Foreign exchange reserves hit fresh high, inch closer to $700 billion

Govt to allow 35% bio-bitumen mixing, saving Rs 10,000 cr in forex outflows

Rupee up 5 paise from all-time low to 83.65 against dollar in early trade

What are Japan's tactics based on latest suspected forex intervention?

India's foreign exchange reserves hit new record high of $657 billion

Topics :Foreign exchange reserveForeign exchange reservesindia forex reserveForex

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story